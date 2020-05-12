MILTON — Shelvia J. Neitz, 80, of Milton, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1940, in New Columbia, a daughter of the late John J. and Florence E. (Bennett) Trutt. On June 29, 1958, she married her first husband, William D. Houtz Sr., who preceded her in death on May 5, 1981. She later married her second husband, Lester Neitz, who preceded her in death on April 18, 1995.
Shelvia attended Milton Schools. She worked early in life as a seamstress at various local manufacturers. She later retired as a caretaker doing in home personal care.
Shelvia was of the Christian faith, valuing family time more than anything else. She hosted many family functions over the years, where she enjoyed baking, making homemade ice cream and playing cards and board games. Shelvia also enjoyed playing bingo and was exceptional at crocheting.
She was a member of the Bower-Decker Post 251 American Legion Auxiliary, Montgomery.
Surviving are four children, William D. Houtz Jr. and his wife, Julie, of New Columbia, Crystal A. Ranck and her husband, Ira, of Milton, Keith A. Houtz, of Milton, and Melody L. Bankes, of Milton; three grandchildren, Shannon Houtz, Amber J. Jenkins and Rayven Houtz; three great-grandchildren, Torylin Houtz, Alayna Ball and Raylynn Jenkins; two stepgrandchildren, Nicole Roup and Brian Ranck; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Haley, Kylie and Luke Roup, and Evan and Nora Ranck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by two sisters, June A. Leon and Hazel P. Guffey; one brother, Leo F. Trutt; and her aunt who helped raised her from a young age, Hazel Snyder and her husband, George.
Burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family suggests contributions in Shelvia’s memory be made to the American Diabetes Association, online at www.diabetes.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
