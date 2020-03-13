CLEARFIELD — Mary Ann Salamone, 82, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Healthcare, Clearfield.
Born Dec. 9, 1937, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Jane (Bozik) Zimmerman.
She was a long-time resident of Mountain Laurel and enjoyed spending time with the other residents, the activities and church. Earlier in life she enjoyed gardening.
Mary is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Katherine and Richard Spotts of Houtzdale, Sharon and David Huff of Milton, and Betty and Wilson Hampton of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, Joel Nies, Bethany Martell, Matthew Spotts and Richard Pollard; four great-grandchildren, James Hampton, Wyatt Hampton, David Hampton and Joanne Hampton; three sisters, Ruth Zimmerman of Altoona, Virginia Hagerty of Blandburg and Deloris Thiemer of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold Zimmerman, George Zimmerman, and Charles Zimmerman; and a sister, Barbara Landis.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
