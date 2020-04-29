MIFFLINBURG — Glenn “Fuzz” Trutt, 83, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at his residence of 56 years, at 1:11 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 63 years and his four children. Our world was forever changed. We lost our hero, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was born May 22, 1936, on Green Street in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Isaiah Gustavus Glenn and Florence Nightingale (Bingaman) Trutt. On April 20, 1957, in Steelton, he married the former Donna Jean Kerstetter, who survives.
Glenn was a 1955 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed for 48 years as a milk truck driver, and made home and business deliveries. Glenn worked for Wehr’s Dairy, Mifflinburg, Foodcraft, Valley Farms, and eventually retired from Schneider Valley Farms of Williamsport. Pappy also drove school bus for the Mifflinburg Area School District. He enjoyed the extra hours driving the varsity baseball and boys basketball, and the junior high football and basketball teams.
Glenn was a member of Mifflinburg Moose, where he was an avid bowler, a member of the Union County Sportsman’s Club, Weikert, and a lifetime member of Mifflinburg Hose Company No. 1.
Always a hard worker, in Glenn’s younger years, he enjoyed splitting wood and keeping his yard and vehicles immaculate. On his time away from work, you could often find him at a classic car show or riding motorcycle with “Puss”.
Pitching quoits, horseshoes, and cornhole with Glenn at family picnics was always a riot. He also enjoyed sitting on the steps of the pool or swimming with his girl Maddesun or his big fella McKinley. Glenn always looked forward to just relaxing on the deck and watching the traffic.
Glenn was a Little League Baseball coach and coached the undefeated Phillies for several years.
He enjoyed watching Mifflinburg Athletics during every sports season, especially watching his kids and grandkids. After all, once a Wildcat...always a Wildcat!
Dad lived for and loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with them at home or when they would all vacation in OCMD. He liked searching for seashells along the water or just floating in the ocean.
In more recent years, Glenn enjoyed going on bus trips to many destinations, and became best of friends with the crew known as the “Bus Buds.” They all looked forward to suppers, desserts, and playing cards for hours. You could also find Glenn along with his bride going for lunch with the “Lunch Bunch” once a month.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn C. “Fuzz” and Kathy Mae Trutt of Mifflinburg, Terry A. and Lisa Trutt of Mifflinburg, and Robert M. and Georgia Trutt of Milton; one daughter, Traci Ann Trutt Good of Mifflinburg; one sister, Eleanor Brouse of Milton; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Amy M. and John Hockenbrock of Mifflinburg, Tyler G. and Amy Trutt of Mifflinburg, Tricia A. and Tyler Jarrett of Lewisburg, Travis A. Trutt of Mifflinburg, Megan A. Trutt of Rochester, New York, Kelsey S. Trutt, of Rochester, New York, E-1 Haley D. Trutt of Sheppard AFB Texas, Delaney J. Good of Mifflinburg, and Kennedy A. Good of Mifflinburg; seven great-grandchildren, Kamden, Hadlee, and Greylen Hockenbrock, Adalyn, and Mason Trutt, and Kendel and Everly Jarrett.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Tiffany Nicole Trutt.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society-Colon Cancer, in Glenn’s memory.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
