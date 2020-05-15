MILTON — William Edward Cooper, 76, of Milton, entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Danville, a son of the late Harold S. Cooper and Martha (Haunty) Cooper. On Jan. 6, 1966, he married the former Cynthia Ann Derr, who survives.
He was a graduate of Milton High School.
Bill was a car enthusiast and operated a shop working on and restoring cars. He spent time traveling to car shows all over the country.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Mike Vayda of New Columbia, Kelly and Chris Nicholas of Watsontown; one grandson Logan Vayda; one sister, Bonnie Waughen of West Milton; and two brothers, Samuel Cooper of Milton and Robert Cooper of Charlottesville, Va. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, John Cooper, and two sisters, Patsy Bernas and Mary Campbell.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To share in William‘s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Commented