William L. Tallman Sr.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Roupp Funeral Home, 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
Robert A. Mellman
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wynding Brook Golf Club, 201 Harveys Lane, Milton.
Joseph S. Czelatko
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Dale Ranck Cremation and Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
Cyrus H. Huff
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Gordon M. Campbell
A memorial service with military honors and a Masonic service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Milton VFW.
