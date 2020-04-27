MILTON - Edwin R. Kremer, 93, of Purple Heart Highway Milton, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
Born Sept. 19, 1926, in Milton, he was the son of the late Edwin E. and Maude (Hendricks) Kremer. He was married on March 23, 1952, to the former Viola Hess who preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2018 breaking a marital union of 66 years.
Edwin was a 1945 graduate of Milton High School and he served in the Army. He was a farmer who served as president of the PA Farmers Association and he was involved with Dairylea. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Potts Grove. He liked traveling, square dancing, going to the movies and dinner theater, and playing cards.
He is survived by two sons, Ray Kremer of Danville and Barry Kremer and wife, Bonnie of Danville; five daughters, Rebecca Squier and husband, Carl of Milton, Ellen McWilliams and husband, Timothy of Danville, Alice Satteson and husband, Roger of Milton, Pamela Knapp and husband, Jere of Danville, and Crystal Hagenbuch and husband, Carey of Danville; a sister-in-law, Janet Rice of New Freeport; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandsons.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Viola; two brothers, Dale and Kenneth Kremer; and two great-grandsons, Brandon and Tyler Snader.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Milton Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Glasoe officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Follmer Parish, PO Box 72, Potts Grove, PA 17865.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhome.com.
