WATSONTOWN — G. Fred Wesner, 88, of Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home.
Born Feb. 7, 1931, in McEwensville, he was the son of the late George S. and Hazel R. (Ranck) Wesner. He was married to Betty L. (Rothfuss) Wesner for 57 years until her death on Oct. 26, 2016.
He was a 1948 graduate of Watsontown High School and served with the US Marines.
He was employed as a parts manager and truck salesman for Motor Truck Equipment Company, Turbotville until retiring.
He was a member of the Muncy American Legion Post and Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
Fred enjoyed spending time and working on his property.
Surviving are three sons, Greg G. Wesner and William West and his wife Linda, all of Watsontown and David Wesner of Lewistown; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a brother, William R. Wesner, of Milton; and two sisters, Sue Wertz of White Deer and Nancy Shoemaker of Mifflinburg.
Preceding him in death, besides his wife, was a son, Kennard Wesner; a stepson, Richard “Dick” West; a stepdaughter, Sheri Kisner; two brothers, James R. and Robert E. Wesner; and a sister, Jane Kramm.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, with the Rev. Thomas Glasoe, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
