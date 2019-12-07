LEWISBURG — Naomi Lois Gartzke, 92, of 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was a former resident of Milton.
A native of Philadelphia, she was born Dec. 19, 1926, a daughter of the late Charles Francis and Esther Malvina (Leveille) Rohm. She was married to Wayne Francis Gartzke who preceded her in death March 2, 2010, after 64 years of marriage.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg, where she served as a deacon, was a volunteer at the Evangelical Community Hospital, enjoyed golf, bowling, cooking. She loved all her family and friends dearly, but most of all loved the Lord.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Pearce of Milton, and Carole Yurewicz and and husband Mark of Cambridge, Vermont; six grandchildren, Penelope Bustamante, Matthew Pearce, Michael Pearce, Edward Pearce, and Clayton McFarland and Erin Diaz; eight great-grandchildren, Nicole Lass, Thomas Pearce, Shane Pearce, Rebecca Pearce, Taylor Diaz, Lilly McFarland, Rowan McFarland, and Elizabeth McFarland; and one great-great-grandson, Jason Kircher.
Also surviving is a brother, Bruce Rohm and his wife Judy.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Rohm and Donald Rohm, and two sisters, Ruth Shinn and Jean Kessler.
Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
