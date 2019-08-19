WATSONTOWN — Emily R. Rupert, 101, of Musser Lane, Watsontown, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
Born Oct. 18, 1917, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Katie (Artley) Kilgus. She was married to Emerson D. Rupert for 52 years until his death Dec. 4, 1989.
She was a 1936 graduate of Montgomery High School and a graduate of Miss Wheaton’s Business School in Williamsport. She had worked for five years in Harrisburg while her husband served in the Civil Service there, and later worked in the office at ACF, Milton, for 12 years.
She was a life-member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served as the church secretary for many years and was a member of the True Blue Sunday school class.
The last of her immediate family, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her husband were her brothers, LaRue, Nile, Donald, Earl, and Paul Kilgus and sisters, Helen and Naomi Kilgus.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 with the Rev. Justin Lingenfelter, interim pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery.
It was Emily’s wish that memorial contributions be made to her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
