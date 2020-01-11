WEST MILTON — William F. Keifer, 66, of High Street, West Milton, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Aug. 4, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Winifred E. (Baumgardner) Keifer.
William was a 1971 graduate of Lewisburg High School and he worked for Yorktowne Cabinets in Mifflinburg. Earlier he worked for Zenith/Philco Ford in Watsontown. He was a life member of White Deer Twp. Fire Co. William enjoyed bowling in his younger years and he liked to do wood working and to spend time with family and friends. He attended church at the New Hope Ministry Center in Milton.
He is survived by two brothers, Dennis Keifer and wife Tracie of Milton, and Charles E. “Chip” Keifer II and wife Lisa of Sunbury; three sisters, Patricia Brion of Milton, Pamela Russell and husband David of Watsontown, and Susan Keifer and significant other Donnie Waltman of Millmont; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Douglas Diven officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
