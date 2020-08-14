MILTON - Darren L. Foust, 53, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 11, 1967, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Clyde Jr. and Blanche “Dolly” (Koons) Foust. He was married to the former Donna Cromley. Together they celebrated 19 years of marriage.
Darren was a 1986 graduate of Milton High School and was working for Andritz.
He loved music, riding his Harleys, and especially spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brandon Foust and his companion Emily Blackman, of Washingtonville; a daughter, Jessica Kipp and her husband Wesley, of Milton; seven grandchildren, Mason Foust, Bentley Foust, Kingston Foust, Cierra Vadasz, Maddison Kipp, Taylor Kipp, and Jacob Kipp; a brother, Shane Foust, of Hughesville; and three sisters, Julie Houtz, of New Columbia, Tammy Brooking, of Milton, and Tracy Smith, of Milton.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at noon and burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
