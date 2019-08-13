MILTON — Joseph Jay McWilliams, 76, of Race Street, Milton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Feb. 22, 1943, in Milton, he was the son of the late Estella S. (Orr) Karpoff and the late Joseph John McWilliams.
Joseph attended Milton schools and worked at the Milton Shoe Factory. He attended the Salvation Army in Milton and was a member of the Men’s Club there.
He is survived by a sister, Mildred A. “Millie” (McWilliams) Dreese and husband James of Winfield; three nephews; and a niece.
Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Rose M. Oyster.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with Lt. Jared Starnes officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
