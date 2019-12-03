MILTON — Gregory J. Lamprinos, 90, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 3, 1929, on Walnut Street in Milton. His parents were John Lamprinos and Fabronia Sacalis Lamprinos. On Feb. 5, 1956, he married Apostolia “Polly” (Lountzis) Lamprinos in Reading. She passed away on June 29, 2005, breaking a marital union of 49 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexandra “Sandy” Muscarella, married to Frank Muscarella, of Milton, and his son, John Lamprinos married to Melinda Lamprinos, of Lewisburg. Also surviving are a grandson, Paul Muscarella, with wife Nicole Muscarella, of Lewisburg, granddaughter, Elizabeth Muscarella Van Sant, and husband, Patrick Van Sant, of Camp Hill and a granddaughter, Nicole Lamprinos, of Lewisburg. He was blessed with four great-grandsons, Carmine, Vincent and Lorenzo Muscarella and Landon Van Sant. A sister, Mary Lamprinos Sianis of Wyomissing also survives, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A brother, George Lamprinos, predeceased him.
Mr. Lamprinos graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1947. He had a continuous love for learning specifically related to electronics. He worked in his father’s shoe repair shop on Broadway in Milton when he graduated high school and convinced his father to allow him to start selling radios. His business grew and eventually purchased the building at 22 Broadway and opened Lamprinos TV Center, where he sold televisions, radios, appliances, records and sheet music. Many will recall going “downtown” on Friday nights to buy the 45 rpm record of the week at his store. Always interested in keeping up with the times, he started to sell satellite dishes in the 1980s. In 1990, he opened a second location on Route 45 in Lewisburg, now owned and operated by his son John. He continued to be a fixture at the Lewisburg store going in six days a week up until this last Tuesday.
Gregory enjoyed being with his family, especially yearly family vacations at the beach. Gregory was an avid reader, especially health and wellness which he always shared with his family. He was especially proud of the fact that at the age of 90 he was taking no prescription medications. He was of the Greek Orthodox faith and was proud of his Greek heritage having traveled to Greece with his family. He was a past president of the Milton Merchants Association in which he was instrumental in organizing a parade for Miss Pennsylvania, Crystal Martin, a Milton native. He was also a member of the Milton Lions Club for over 50 years.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Shaw Funeral Home in Milton, with a service to be held immediately thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milton Lions Club or the Milton High School Alumni Association, PO Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.
