WATSONTOWN - Jane M. Weaver, 96, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Oct. 5, 1923, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Gertrude (Bergstresser) Dingle. On Sept. 7, 1943, she married Joseph D. Weaver, who survives, and they celebrated 76 years of marriage.
Jane was a 1941 graduate of Watsontown High School. She worked at Zenith Philco Ford.
She was a lifelong member of Watsontown United Methodist Church. Jane enjoyed painting and crocheting afghans.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her daughter, Vicki L. Robbins and her husband Lonny D., of Watsontown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Weaver; four sisters, Shirley Dingle, Grace Kaseman, Ida Pelter, and Bessie Spencer; and one brother, Fred Dingle.
There will be a private memorial service held by the family. Burial will take place in Watsontown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC,
124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented