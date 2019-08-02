MIFFLINBURG — Sabine M. Rohlfs, 49, of Reber Road, Mifflinburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Sabine was born March 7, 1970, in Germany. She was married to Herschel Rohlfs.
Sabine attended school in Germany and emigrated to the United States in 1997. She enjoyed riding horses and painting knick-knacks.
She is survived by her husband, Herschel; two sons, Jess Knouse and Richard Knouse of Conway, S.C.; a daughter, Tatjana Milburn of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, Freddy Marquardt of Germany; and three sisters, Angelika Maria and Romy Wild, both of Germany, and Brigitte Jaegers of Missouri.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St Milton PA, 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
