MILTON — Jacob P. Eschbach, 76, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Feb. 13, 1944, in Milton, he was a son of the late Loyal P. Eschbach and Marcella Otto.
Jacob was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School and worked earlier in life at the Mushroom Plant in Milton and then for Milton Manufacturing/North Star Steel and after retiring he worked part-time for the Milton Standard-Journal. He was a handyman and he enjoyed building and fixing things. Jacob built his own home.
He is survived by a son, Jacob P. Eschbach Jr. and wife, Danielle of Shamokin; four daughters, Patty Shutt of Wyoming, Debbie Lemoine and husband, Daniel of Massachusetts, Kathy Guffey and husband, Rick of New Columbia, and Vicky Eschbach and significant other, Paul Hubsik of Laurelton; a brother, Abraham Lincoln Eschbach of Mazeppa; a sister, Janet E. Lee of Milton, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
