MILTON — Janet A. (Kerstetter) Hughes, 81, of Milton, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born on June, 4, 1938, in Milton, and was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Catherine M. (Lunger) Kerstetter.
On July 8, 1978, Janet married the late Howard H. Hughes and they celebrated 26 years of marriage together until his death on Dec. 20, 2004.
Janet was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1955. She was a minister for the Salvation Army, Milton. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church, Milton and enjoyed listening to music, watching TV, word searches, camping, spending time at the family cabin, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Janet is survived by one daughter, Beverly Hughes of Watsontown; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by two sons, Howard and Paul Hughes; one brother, Richard Kerstetter; and one sister, Betty Dotts.
A public viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 4. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.