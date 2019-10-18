MILTON — Jane A. Caldwell, 94, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 22, 1924, in West Milton, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Gertie (Swartzwood) Musser. She was married to D. LaRue Caldwell for 65 years until his death in 2012.
Jane was a 1942 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Chef Boy Ar Dee in early years and for the Milton High School as a baker retiring in 1996. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and family trips to the beach and spending time and going to events for her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Richard W. Caldwell of Milton; three daughters, Peggy Caldwell of Milton, Vicki Loose of Milton and Connie A. Stover of Potts Grove; five grandchildren, Amy Stetler, Ryan Loose, Gregory Stover, Stephanie McKenna, and Tiffany Saiers; and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her granddog, Duke.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Stetler; a brother, James Musser Jr; and two sisters, Natalie Caldwell and her twin Jeanette Musser.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with Deacon Gary Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Geisinger Hematology or Cardiology Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA, 17822, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
