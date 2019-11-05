MILTON — Helen A. Aikey, 64, of Milton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1954, in Williamsport, a daughter of Edith Cochran Sitler and the late Glenn Sitler.
For more than 20 years, Helen operated a flag car escort service, and most recently drove with Poke Raker.
Helen enjoyed camping, her dogs Sunny and Maddie, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, William L. Conrad and Nicole Tressler; three daughters, Sharon A. and Ken Sampsell, Cassandra M. “Punky” Conrad and Poke Raker, and Anglia M. and Chris Persing; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Yvonne Shadle, Glenda Warfel, and Theresa Steinbacher; and two brothers, Robert and Timothy Sitler.
She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11.
