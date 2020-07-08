LEWISBURG — Edward R. Wilhour, 78, of rural Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.
Born on Feb. 25, 1942, in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Roy and Mary Wilhour. He was married to Joanne Wilhour. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Edward was a graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Shippers Car Line and was a truck driver.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Michael Wilhour of Minneapolis, Minn., Maria Walter of Milton, Brian Wilhour of Arlington, Va., and Inez Earnest of Elysburg; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Walter, Derrick Walter, Andrew Walter, Amber Wilhour, Randy Rauch, Sean Wilhour, Liam Wilhour, Logan Wilhour, Ciara Earnest, and Madison Earnest; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Wertz, Elijah Walter, Juliet Walter, and Oliver Walter.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Wilhour.
Friends and relatives will be received for a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
During all services the use of masks and social distancing is required.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any no kill animal shelter.
