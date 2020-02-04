SELINSGROVE — Marguerite E. Batchelder, 82, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland. Born Feb. 9, 1937, in Limestoneville, she was the daughter of the late Robert N. and Gladys L. (Lloyd) Cromis. She was first married on Dec. 17, 1955, to Robert W. Loreman, who passed away on Nov. 11, 1977 and then was married on June 19, 1992, to Howard Batchelder, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2013.
Marguerite was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School. She attended church at Christ United Methodist in Selinsgrove. Marguerite enjoyed touring the country with her husband Howard with their RV. She liked playing cards and board games.
She is survived by three sons, Barry Loreman and wife Mary of Mechanicsburg, Gary Loreman and wife Cindy of Milton and Todd Loreman of McClure; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harmony Cemetery in Milton with the Rev. Mark Messner officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
