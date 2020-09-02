MILTON — Herald D. Keiser Jr., 90, of Park Avenue, Milton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
Born July 14, 1930, in Milton, he was the son of the late Herald D. Sr. and Lulu (Herald) Keiser. He was married on June 6, 1953, to the former Mary C. “Teena” Ludwig who survives.
Herald was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School and he graduated from Bucknell in 1952 with an accounting degree. He worked for Keisers Rexall Drug Store in Milton and after retirement he worked for the Milton Standard-Journal.
Herald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton. He was a member of the Masons in Milton. Herald enjoyed playing pinochle and listening to jazz. He liked working outside and keeping his yard looking nice.
He is survived by his wife, Teena; a daughter, Mary L. Deck of Milton; a son, Christopher H. Keiser of Milton; four grandchildren, Jarrod M. Deck of Mechanicsburg, Jeremy R. Deck of Carlisle, Justin M. Deck of Colorado, and Joshua D. Deck of Carlisle.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Susquehanna Home Health Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
