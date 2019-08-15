ELIMSPORT — David Clifford McCormick, 67, was born on June 21, 1952, to Fred S. and Helen (Barto) McCormick. Dave grew up in Dewart and then lived in later years in New Columbia, Spring Garden, Watsontown, and finally in Elimsport.
Dave became a Christian at a young age under the guidance of his mother and the members of Washington Presbyterian Church in Allenwood.
Dave graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1970 and specialized in aviation mechanics. He always knew he wanted to be around airplanes.
On June 12, 1981, Dave married the love of his life, Christa Lee Bryan. Together they built a life full of friends and family.
He was employed by Eck’s Gargare Inc. in Montoursville.
Dave listed his accomplishments as: Getting his pilot’s license and building and test flying his own airplane. His hobbies were collecting aviation memorabilia, Road Race MGB, Drag Race 1972 Corvette, Pit Crew, Spencer Racing, demolition derbies, motorcycle hill climbs and his beloved fly-ins.
He was a member of the AOPA, EAA, Sentimental Journey Fly-In, WRAP (Williamsport Area Pilots), and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a life-member of Piper Aviation Museum.
Surviving besides his wife, Christa Bryan-McCormick, are a brother, Jon McCormick and his wife Linda; two sisters, Linda Hackenberg and her husband David and Deb Kerstetter and her husband Bob. He was a wonderful god-father of Ben and Casey Drick and also a devoted uncle to nieces and nephews, Amber and Chad Kerstetter, Jason, Chad, and Adam McCormick, Kyle and Kurtis Bryan, Anne Jacobs, and Greg and Luke Olenginski.
Family and friends are invited to a visition from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 State Route 44 Highway, Allenwood, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon with Pastor Michael Hill officiating. Burial will be held privately in Elimsport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Dave’s family suggests contributions in his memory be made either to his church or Piper Museum, 1 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or at www.pipermuseum.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
