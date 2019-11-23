POTTS GROVE — Gladys A. Ulmer, 88, of Potts Grove, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born in Milton on April 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Woodruff) Derr. She was married for 67 years to Edward H. Ulmer, who survives.
Gladys attended Milton Schools and early in life she worked at the Milton Shoe Factory. She liked life on the farm, raising flowers, watching the birds and collecting antiques. Most importantly she loved and enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; five sons and their wives, Edward W. Ulmer, Robert L. and Denise Ulmer, Michael D. Ulmer, Kenneth L. and Penny Ulmer, and Andrew S. and Kimberly Ulmer; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Ulmer, Kate Krontz, Bethany Ulmer, Sean Ulmer, Trisha Ulmer, Stephanie Ulmer, Leah Ulmer, Bradley Ulmer, Stephanie Brown, and Jonathan Brown; nine great-grandchildren, Laine Thompson, Bowen Ulmer, Maddyx Ulmer, Riley Kifolo, Tatum Brittingham, Ana Doyle, Ellie Krieger, Jordan Brown and Emilee Felmey; and many nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle; and her siblings, Betty Wagner, Leah Neyhart, Phyllis Pritcher, Pauline Fetzer, Phillip Derr, Miriam Smith, William Derr, Jr., James Derr, and Shirley Killian.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. in Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.