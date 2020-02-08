TURBOTVILLE — Joyce A, Quigg, 88, of Gardner Road, Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 30, 1932, in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Domer W. and Violet A. (Martin) Shupp. On May 25, 1963, she married James T. Quigg and they celebrated 45 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 10, 2009.
Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Turbotville High School and a graduate of Thompson Business College in Harrisburg. She worked for First National Bank of Danville for over 20 years, and worked for Maria Joseph Manor of Danville for over 20 years, where she retired on July 16, 2004. She also worked for Minnie Lou Farms in Danville.
She was a life member of the former St. James Lutheran Church, Turbotville, and member of North Montour Sportsmen’s Association. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, needle work, and reading. She was an avid animal lover, enjoying cats and dogs.
Joyce is survived by her sister: Sandra Shupp Rishel and her husband Paul, of Turbotville; two nephews: Stephen Shupp and his wife Linda, of Danville, and Brandon Rishel, of Montandon; one niece: Carolyn Bieber and her husband Jeff, of Turbotville; numerous great nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin L. Shupp.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the North Montour Sportsmen’s Association, 163 Sportsman Road, Danville, with Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
