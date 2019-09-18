WHITE DEER — Harry Steven Fidler, 66, of White Deer, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born Oct. 5, 1952, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Lyle and Jean (Stahl) Fidler. He graduated from Milton High School in 1971.
He was known to some as Steve and others as Harry, some as friend, some as a man on a mission. His personal card said “Helping people find the way. The way is Jesus.” I can say he helped a lot of people in many ways. He will be missed by many.
He had many jobs in his lifetime. He was a garbage man, worked on a farm, raised pigs, had ponies, and he had a dog named Ashkim, all when he was younger. Later in life he worked in housing construction, from the ground up, mostly in electrical, then Continental Can Company, and many electrical companies. He also did Honey Bee Removal, hunting, Bible teaching, praying for the sick and those who would ask him for prayers, and just helping someone. Anyone whose car broke down, people who would need money, hitchhikers, he was always helping someone and telling them about Jesus. He was an honorary member of the Inner City Baptist Church of Camden, N.J.
He liked butchering and made the best scrapple and sausage.
He leaves behind his former wife, Christine Hermani and their children: a son, Jonathan D. Fidler and his wife Lindsey of rural Milton; two daughters: Ame J. Reynolds and her husband Mark of Muncy; and Contessa R. Koch of Lewisburg; five grandchildren: Katie Goodbrod, Sydney Mensch, Riley Fidler, Wyatt Ficks, and Jolene Reynolds; two great-grandchildren: Bentley and Braelynn Fetzer; a brother, Paul Shane Fidler and his family; and a sister-in-law, Linda Fidler and her family.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, C. Michael Fidler Sr., of Milton; and two sisters, Jean Louise Fidler who died in infancy and Elizabeth Koch of Nevada.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, with a memorial service following at 11.
In lieu of flowers, he requested contributions in his memory be made to Light House Children’s Homes, PO Box 730, Kosciusho, MS 39090 or call 662-289-9629.
