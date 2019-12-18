DANVILLE — Arden H. “Ike” Strouse, 83, of Keefer Mill Road, Danville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Born Aug. 24, 1936, in Turbotville, he was the son of the late George and Myrtle (Reichelderfer) Strouse. On June 30, 1956, he married the former Donna Lou Bankes and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of North Mont High School, Turbotville. Arden retired in 1999 from Danville Area School District where he worked as a maintenance worker.
Throughout his life, Arden enjoyed hunting at the cabin he built and motorcycle riding with the GWRRA PA Chapter “H” where he served for a time as assistant director.
He was a member of Danville-Mahoning Lodge No 224 of the Free and Accepted Masons and had earned his 50-year membership pin. In addition, Arden served in the National Guard.
Arden shared his life and had a boundless love for his wife of 63 years.
In addition to his wife Donna Lou, he is survived by his two daughters, Teri Kephart and her husband Robert, and Sherry Lou Ryan and her husband John; one son, Arden W. Strouse and his fiancée Betsy Huff; five grandchildren, Jonathan Shawley, Heather Young, Allen Strouse, Shawn and Todd Ryan; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Catherine Shawley, Jack, and Knox Young; a brother, Dale Diehl and his wife Sharon; a sister, Mary Hall; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Strouse.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Strouse and two brothers-in-law, Albert Hall and Darrell Bankes.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. The Danville Masonic Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 11. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Melody Sell, Washingtonville Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Exchange Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Family Home Medical Hospice, 50 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. The family would like to thank Arden’s caregiver, Darin Peterson, for all the help and kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.