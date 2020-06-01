MILTON - Cecil E. “Chip” Waughen 88, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 3, 1931, in Milton, he was the son of the late William H. and Martha (Reeder) Waughen. He was married on April 12, 1952, to the former Bonnie Cooper, who survives.
Chip was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School and he retired from White Deer Water Co./Keystone Water Co. He was a life member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Milton. Chip was a member of the Milton Booster Club, American Legion, the Moose, the Elks, the Eagles, and the VFW, all in Milton, and he was a founding member of the Pioneer Hunting Club. He enjoyed nature and being outside.
Chip was an avid Penn State football and sports fan and he played on Ranck’s softball team. He liked to read and was a talented sketch artist. Chip mostly loved time with his family, having picnics, and watching and following his grandchildren’s sports and activities.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three daughters, Debra Harmon and husband, Daniel of Watsontown, Carol Waughen of Lewisburg, and Jill Davidson and husband, Thomas of Milton; five grandchildren, Nicole Huey, Joshua Criswell, Meghan Zettelmoyer, Daniel Waughen, and Sofia Waughen; and nine great-grandchildren.
Chip was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Melva Burns; a brother, Donald Waughen Sr.; and his twin brother Ceril A. Waughen on April 29, 2020.
Due to the current pandemic services will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
