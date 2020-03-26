EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Todd L. Smith, 58, of Eureka Springs, Ark., and formerly of Watsontown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Arkansas.
Born on June 17, 1961, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Sandra (Martin) Thornburg, of Milton, and the late Jesse L. Smith.
Todd was a 1979 graduate of Warrior Run High School, of Turbotville, and worked for many years as a chef for Rogue’s Manor on Eureka Springs. He loved to walk and bike and enjoyed music and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Katie Dunhurst and her husband Stanley of Slidell, La.; a son, Christopher L. Smith and his wife Destiny of Eureka Springs, Ark.; three grandchildren, Avery Dunhurst, Elise Dunhurst, and Karson L. Smith; four brothers, Martin Karchner (Heidi) of Slidell, La., Landy Smith and his wife Kim of Dell Valley, Texas, Brent Smith and his wife Maria of Lexington, S.C., and Roy Thornburg and his wife Theresa of Bellefonte; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented