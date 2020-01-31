LEWISBURG — Robin Guy Smith, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born July 22, 1954, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Asa P. Sr. and Naomi (Sampsell) Smith. He was married to the former Deborah Rice. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Rob was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the US Air Force. He was a machinist working at several companies, lastly with Hoffman’s Machine Shop.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fly tying; was a big fan of the Steelers and Penn State; and wrote poetry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Shannan Eric Smith of Milton; a granddaughter, Makayla Spraglin of Enola; a great-granddaughter, Luna Sisti; three brothers, Rodney Sampsell of Florida, Asa P. Smith Jr. of White Deer, and Timothy Smith of Milton; and a sister, Rhonda Schack of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
