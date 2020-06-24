MILTON — Margie K. Pahl, 98, of State Route 642, Milton, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Oct. 23, 1921, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Clea (Johnson) Crawford. She was married to the late Allen Pahl.
Margie was a 1939 graduate of Milton High School and she worked and retired from American Home Foods in Milton. She enjoyed reading and crocheting and she liked gardening. Margie loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Pahl, of Milton; a daughter, Connie Crawford and husband Carl, of Bloomsburg; 11 grandchildren, Rich Floyd, Allen Floyd and wife, April, Jennifer Dailey and husband, Patrick, Jessica Rohrbach, Margie Crawford Frey, Greggory Crawford, Garth Crawford and wife, Georgia, Joshua Pahl and wife, Lynn, Lindsay Blyth and husband, Jesse, Matthew Pahl and wife, Chun, and Jared Pahl; 19 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a daughter, Eleanor Rohrbach.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, in Church Hill Cemetery in rural Lewisburg. Officiating will be the Rev. Shawn McNett.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
