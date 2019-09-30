Nancy L. DeHart
Visitation is from from 10 to 11 this morning at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
Lucille R. Gordon
Visitation is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 7.
Jacob A. Nicholas
Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 1. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, rural Watsontown.
Matthew A. Kraus
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
