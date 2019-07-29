MONTGOMERY — Rosalie D. Rodgers, 79, of Montgomery, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Valley View Nursing Center, Montoursville.
Born July 26, 1940, in New Columbia, she was a daughter of the late William and Freda (Deiner) Bennett. On Jul. 2, 1972, she married Ronald Rodgers, who survives. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Rosalie was a 1959 graduate of Milton High School. She retired in 2002 from Montgomery Sportswear, where she worked as a seamstress.
She was a member of the Bower-Decker Post 251 American Legion Auxiliary, Montgomery.
Rosalie enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially watching their sporting events.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lori Shuck, of Montgomery, Steve and Donna Shuck, of South Williamsport and Kevin and Lanetta Rodgers, of Montgomery; two daughters and one son-in-law, Candy and Matthew Shuman, of Newport and Sandy Roman, of Philadelphia; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Ritter and a great-grandson, Hunter Nazzaro.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton Township Fire Company, Route 54, Montgomery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Rosalie’s name be made to the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Montgomery St., Montgomery, PA 17752.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.