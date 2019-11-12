MILTON — Sara M. Loftus, 98, a longtime resident of Watsontown, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 16, 1921, in Loyalsock Tonwship, she was a daughter of the late Fuller and Anna (Nittinger) Hartranft. On Oct. 9, 1943, she married Vincent P. Loftus, who preceded her in death Sept. 27, 1999. Together they celebrated nearly 56 years of marriage.
Sara was a 1939 graduate of Watsontown High School and a 1942 graduate of the former Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. Early in life, she worked at the former Philco Corp., Watsontown, at Evangelical Community Hospital as a registered nurse, and did private duty nursing at the Williamsport Hospital. After a short time working outside the home, Sara became a stay at home mother, caring for and raising her family.
Sara was the oldest member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton.
She was a member of many organizations, including the Milton Historical Society, the Packwood House Museum, Lewisburg, where she was also a tour guide, the Williamsport Hospital Alumni, the Watsontown Guild, and the Parish Council of Catholic Women.
Sara enjoyed playing cards and was a member of both bridge and pinochle clubs. She was a very talented quilter, crafting many items through the years. Sara also was an avid collector of stamps, coins, dolls and other collectibles. She may be best known for her doll house restorations, turning worn houses into pristine, collector quality.
Surviving are four children, Robert Loftus and his wife, Beth, of N.J., Sally Gillespie and her husband, Robert, of Drums, Paul Loftus and his wife, Barbara, of Conn., and Mary Ellen Neslund and her husband, Dave, of Lititz; two sisters, Ellen Pardoe, of Lewisburg and Ruth Weaver, of Milton; one sister-in-law, Jeanne Hartranft, of Indiana; 10 grandchildren, David, Katie, Brian and Scott Loftus, Kelly, Robert and Casey Gillespie, Phillip, Bridget and Patrick Neslund; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Charles “Bud” and Carl Hartranft; and two brothers-in-law, James Weaver and George Pardoe.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran (Delaware Run) Cemetery, rural Watsontown.
The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired, contributions in Sara’s memory may be made to either St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St. Milton, PA 17847 or the Packwood House Museum, 15 N. Market St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
