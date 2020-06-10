VIERA, Fla. — Commander Henry Harrison Neuhard passed away on 4 June 2020 at his home in Viera, Fla., due to Parkinson’s disease.
“Hal” was born in 1932 in Milton, to parents, Franklin (Hank) and Catharine Neuhard. He graduated from Milton High School and after one semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While at Great Lakes, he took the fleet exam which led to a Secretary of the Navy appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with the class of 1956.
The day after graduation, he married the love of his life, Janet Anderson. They had four children, one son, Christopher (Kathryn), three daughters, Jennifer Winegar (Donald), Elyse Duncan (Bill) and Leigh Blattler (Robert).
Hal’s Naval career had him serving as weapons officer on the USS New (818), USS Tattnall (DDG19) and USS Newport News (CA148). He received a BS degree in engineering at Post Graduate school in Monterey, Calif. He returned to USNA to join the faculty there teaching ordnance. He served at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Vallejo, Calif. as combat systems officer.
After 31 ½ years, Hal retired after serving as planning officer at NAV.ORD, Louisville, Ky., in 1983. Upon his retirement, the govenor awarded him the title of Kentucky Colonel.
After retiring in Florida, he started careers two and three. He taught high school mathematics and sold real estate. He served both the Navy and his family well. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and had a strong faith. He is survived by his wife, Janet and his four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home, 5400 Village Drive, Viera, Fla. 32955.
Commented