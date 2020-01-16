WEST MILTON — Verdilla M. “Dillie” Heddings, 88, of West Milton, began her journey of her earthly home to her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, unexpectedly.
Born Aug. 3, 1931, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. Sr. and Mahala (Minimum) Baker. She was married to Walter F. Heddings Sr. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Dillie was a graduate of Milton High School and had worked for McDonalds, retiring in 2018.
She was a member of the White Deer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, Bonnie J. Lyons and her husband Ron of Carlisle, Connie L. Heddings of West Milton, and Walter F. Heddings Jr. and his wife Jo Ann of Milton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mandy; a great-grandson, Henry; four brothers, Kenneth Baker Sr., Melvin Baker Jr., Harold Baker and Floyd Baker; and four sisters, Cornelia Price, Beatrice Rice, Patricia Kerstetter and Pauline Hauck.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. David McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837; or to Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc., PO Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.