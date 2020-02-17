MILTON — Frances E. “Fran” (Ashenfelder) Guffey, 75, of Milton, died unexpectantly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born in Lewisburg and was the daughter of the late Allen and Pauline (Sheatler) Ashenfelder.
On Oct. 8, 1966, Fran married Russell L. Guffey and they celebrated 53 years of marriage together last year.
She was a graduate of Danville High School, Class of 1962, and went on and earned her beauticians license. She worked for Bertoni Salon, Lewisburg, for nine years and then went on to own her own beauty shop in Milton for the past 45 years.
Fran was a 50-plus-year member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton, and the American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary, Milton. She enjoyed reading, coloring, crossword puzzles and shopping but most of all Fran loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, Fran is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle and Mike Bastian of Watsontown; one son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Paulette Guffey of Danville; two grandsons, Ryan and Braden Bastian; and one brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Laura Ashenfelder.
All services for Fran will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.