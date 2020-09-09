WATSONTOWN - Andrew M. Kurtz Sr., 70, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Born Aug. 16, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Morris K. and Jennie (Troxell) Kurtz. On Sept. 9, 1972, he married the former Georgia R. Mixell and they would have celebrated 48 years of marriage this month.
He attended Lewisburg High School and had worked at the Watsontown Foundry for over 30 years. He was an avid dirt-track racing fan and enjoyed races at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Surviving besides his wife, Georgia Kurtz, is a son, Andrew M. Kurtz Jr. of Allenwood; three grandchildren who affectionately nick-named him "Crazy Pap", Kelsey and Ethan Kurtz and Connor Hollenbach; a brother, Lavier Kurtz Sr. and two sisters, Shirley Noll of Lewisburg and Mary Pennycoff of Turbotville.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a daughter, Trudy Hollenbach; two granddaughters, Camryn and McKenley Kurtz; two sisters and three brothers.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
