ROCKVILLE, Md. — Mary Elizabeth Hurff Moffat Aladj passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her home in Rockville, Maryland, on Oct. 25, 2019.
She was the former manager of national press relations for WETA, the public television station for the Washington, D.C. area and had previously worked at PBS headquarters during its formative years in the 1970s. Before coming to public television, she held teaching positions at American University, Bucknell University, George School and the Pine Mountain Settlement School in Harlan County, Kentucky. She also worked for five years as a reporter, columnist and acting editor of the Union County Journal, a weekly newspaper in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Milton High School and Wellesley College, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and held a master’s degree from Bucknell University.
Mary was kind, cheerful, idealistic and intellectually curious. Following a brief early marriage, she raised three daughters as a single mother while simultaneously working and pursuing her master’s degree, and her girls often fell asleep to the sound of her Royal manual typewriter as she worked at the kitchen table late into the night. She took all three kids to see Macbeth onstage when the oldest was 7, and once read the entire Autobiography of Malcolm X aloud by flashlight to a teenage daughter who was bedridden with mono. She loved folk dancing, good food, The New Yorker, family picnics and a well-written letter to the editor. She was interested in the world and cared about people.
Mary married Dr. Mozayan Aladj in 1969 and relocated to Maryland, where she continued her career, made new friends and enjoyed attending the Sandy Springs Quaker Meeting. Following her retirement from WETA, she served as a mentor to low-income students in nearby elementary schools.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved parents May and Lindley Hurff of Milton, sister Barbara (Hurff) Reimensnyder and husband Dr. Mozayan Aladj. She is survived by her daughters Virginia Moffat and wife Sally Weiner of Chicago, Susan Moffat and husband Nick Barbaro of Austin, Texas, and Barbara Moffat of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Zeke Barbaro, Owen Gardner, and Ellie Moffat; stepson John Aladj and family; four much-loved nieces and nephews and their families; and her beloved care giver Natoya Thomas. Donations in her memory may be made to the Pine Mountain Settlement School in Harlan County, Kentucky.
