MILTON — Mary Ann Brown, 81, of Milton passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport hospital.
Born Nov. 3, 1937, in Peach Bottom, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Mahan) Hershour. She was married to John W. “Jack” Brown. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Mary Ann was a 1956 graduate of Solanco High School in Quarryville.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. She enjoyed reading, gardening and bird watching.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Amanda Bamonte and her husband Keith of Milton; two grandchildren, Matthew Bamonte and Jacob Bamonte; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Brown of Milton.
She was preceded in death by a son, John W. “Bill” Brown Jr. and a brother, Charles W, Hershour.
Following Mary Ann’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mary Ann’s name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
