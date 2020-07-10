BLOOMINGTON, Ill. —Christine Sterner Kubiak, 69, died July 7, 2020, at her home in Bloomington, Ill., after a three year battle with ALS (Bulbar). Her memorial service will be held at St Luke Union Church in Bloomington, ashes will be interred in the family plot at the Watsontown Cemetery, and scattered in the woods at the Sterner cottage, Lake Mokoma, Sullivan County.
Mrs. Kubiak was born June 4, 1951, in Danville. She was the daughter of Charlotte and George Sterner of Dewart, and spent 65 summers at Lake Mokoma, Laporte.
Mrs. Kubiak attended Maryville College, Tennessee (BA), University of Tennessee (MLS) and Carnegie Melon University (Masters of Musicology). She pursued a career in librarianship, retiring as the Music, Theater and Communications Librarian and Head of the Learning Resources Center, Milner Library, Illinois State University.
She married Matthew Kubiak on Sept. 9, 1984, and they had two children, Andrew Stephen and Caroline Ruth (Ruth after Mrs Kubiak’s paternal grandmother). Mrs Kubiak was an avid concert-, museum-, cathedral- and opera-goer, reader, piano player and traveler.
Mrs Kubiak is survived by her husband and children, her sisters, Susan Sterner and Mary Myers, niece and nephew, Christine Beckfield and Leonard Czarnecki, and their spouses and children.
Online condolences and memories of Mrs. Kubiak may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Commented