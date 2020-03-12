MILTON — Carol J. Watts, 75, of Sandpiper Court, Milton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 14, 1944, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late F. Earl and Ethel M. (Engle) Watts.
She was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School and a 1967 graduate of Lock Haven State College. Carol received her master’s degree from Bloomsburg in 1977. She was a teacher at Turbotville Elementary for 33 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milton where she sang in the choir and served on several boards. Carol was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, the Milton Historical Society, Solid Ground Communications, where she served as secretary, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, serving locally as a two-time president, vice president, secretary and as chairman of several committees and she served two terms on State Nominations and one term on State Scholarship Committee.
She is survived by two brothers, Roger E. Watts and wife Nancy of Milton, and Gary R. Watts of Milton; three nieces; three nephews; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneral.com.
