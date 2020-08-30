MILTON - Michael Anthony “Mick” Frederick, 80, of Milton died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, Milton.
He was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Danville, and was the son of the late Francis J. and Florence M. (Sekscienski) Frederick.
Mick was a graduate of Milton Area High School, Class of 1957. He attended WACC, where he studied statistics and accounting. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton, and the Knights of Columbus.
Mick enjoyed trivia, sports and crossword puzzles but most of all, Mick loved his community and being a part of the Milton sports programs. He volunteered for 37 years from 1957–1994 for all of the sports teams. In 1961 he became a member of the Milton Sports Association. He was a part of Keplers team and Mick asked Joe Varacci to name him the official bat boy after 19 years. After that he became the official scorekeeper for the team. In 1976 Mick was awarded a lifetime sports pass for all of the Milton sports games and then in 1984 he was given a public education partners award and Mick was the honorary grand marshal of the 1984 Milton’s Harvest Festival Parade to which he was so proud to be chosen for that honor.
He is survived by one brother, Joseph Frederick, of Barrington, R.I.; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tom Egli, of Lewisburg; 10 cousins, two nephews and two nieces.
In addition to his parents, Mick was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton Area School Athletic Department, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
A graveside service for Mick will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. The service can be viewed via livestream on the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Mick-Frederick
