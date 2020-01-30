MILTON — Jack A. Russell, 85, of Taylor Road, Milton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 18, 1934, in Milton, he was the son of the late John E. and Helen (Dotts) Russell. He was married on July 19, 1959, to the former Violet Dye, who preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2013.
Jack graduated from Milton High School, where he was the first Student Council president. He was a veteran serving six years in the Navy. Jack was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Turbotville. Jack worked at Philco Ford/Zenith in the model shop, at Interstate Trucking as a dock foreman, at ACF Industries as an inspector and at Pennsylvania House as a machine operator. He retired from working in 1996.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge 256 in Milton. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman and he made many friends on area trout streams, especially Muncy Creek. Jack was a proud member of the Consolidated Sportsmen Muncy Creeks Inc.
He is survived by two daughters, Janice Day of Milton and Lisa Willis and husband Darby of Goodview, Va.; four grandchildren, Nikki Bartholomew, Dagan Willis, Whitney Bertoni, and McKenna Willis; four great-grandchildren, Issac, Rena, Vincent, and Bentley; three “sons he never had,” Steve Covert, Chris Covert, and Jimmy Engleman.
The family would also like to thank his special friends, Gary “Gator” Mathias and Mark Covert, who provided many meals and great apple dumplings.
Jack was preceded in death by four sisters, Joan Frederick, Gayle Baker, Kay Weaver, and Beth French.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to the Consolidated Sportsmen Muncy Creeks, c/o Dayl McClintock, 660 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, PA 17756
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.