MILTON — Beverly J. Mudge, 85, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond H. L. and Leanora Alberta (Confer) Sellard. She was married to Lawrence D. Mudge. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
She had worked for Milton Shoe Factory, and later worked with her husband and son at Larry’s Appliance Store in Milton. She was a member of the Ramblers Club and AARP. She was also a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Milton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry R. and Roxanne Mudge of New Columbia, and Daniel E. and Carol Mudge of Milton; four grandchildren, Jamie Grobes of Lewisburg, Toni Finan of Hellerstown, Ellie Maneval of Watsontown, and Becky Messersmith of Danville; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Crystal J. Beck of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Sellard.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
