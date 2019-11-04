NEW BERLIN — Paul Lester Blyler, 78, of New Berlin, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his residence.

Born on June 2, 1941, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Elwood I. Blyler and Isobel K. (Diefenbach) Blyler. On Oct. 7, 1961, he married the former Betty Darlene Hollenbach, who survives.

He was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1959.

He retired from ConAgra Foods, Milton, after 37 years. Earlier in life he worked as a stone mason for Knapp, Milton, the former Milton Shoe Factory, and Philco Ford, Watsontown.

He was a member of Winfield Baptist Church for 43 years, where he was an usher, greeter, and on the pulpit committee.

He was a counselor for Bill Glass Crusade, former member of the gospel Music Association, a former Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 600, Kelly Crossroads.

He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, archery, and southern gospel music.

Paul was a wonderful and kind man who loved to spend time with his family and he and Betty hosted family dinners every Monday night for over 35 years.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Barry Vonada of New Berlin and Paula and Duane Okkerse of West Milton; three grandchildren, Dan and wife Sherry Faust of Middleburg, Drew and wife Autumn Faust of New Columbia, and Vivian and husband Anthony Guy of Harrisburg; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Deacon, Amelia, Sadie and Molly Faust; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Dave Weary of Lewisburg, and Shirl and Lester Hummel of New Berlin; one brother and his companion, Robert Blyler and Kate Sylvester of Lewistown; brother-in-law, Jerry and Ellie Hollenbach of New Columbia; a sister-in-law, Anne and Gary Berger of Selinsgrove. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sandy Hollenbach, and brother-in-law, Larry Spicher.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Winfield Baptist Church, where the funeral will be held at 5 with Pastor Corey Mitchell, officiating. Interment will private in New Berlin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be sent to Winfield Baptist Church.

To share in Paul’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.