MILTON — James A. Dysinger, 78, of Milton, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020,at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 2, 1941, in Hazleton , and was the son of the late James R. and Regina (White) Dysinger.
On June 19, 1971, James married the late Doris J. (Geringer) and they were married 45 years until her death on March 19, 2017.
James was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School Class of 1959. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University and then worked for Warrior Run School District as a third and fourth grade teacher for 30 years and happily retired in 1995.
He was a former member of Muncy United Methodist Church and was a member of Northumberland Gun Club. James loved music especially the Beatles and Eagles, attending ‘50s and ‘60s cover band concerts, classic cars, World War II planes and anything wild west related.
ames is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joel A. Dysinger of Milton and Jeremy A. and Valerie of Williamson, N.Y. and two grandsons, Jaden and Marshall Dysinger.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Private burial will take place at a later date in Milton Cemetery.
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
