Franklin Edward Jones, who was affectionately called Ed, Big Ed, or Uncle Ed, depending on the relationship, was born to Charles Jones and Anna May Jones (Pride) on July 8, 1928, in Milton.
The youngest of nine children, Ed enjoyed all the sports and activities of one growing up in Central Pennsylvania. Ed attended Milton High School, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball, and led Milton’s football team to a 9-0 record in 1945.
After graduation, in 1946, Ed attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College on an athletic scholarship, playing both football and basketball. After interruption for military service in the US Army, Ed graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in accounting. In 1989, Ed was inducted into the Bloomsburg University Athletic Hall of Fame for football and basketball.
During his time in the US Army, Ed continued playing football and basketball, winning Army servicemember championships. In 1954, Ed was recruited by the Harlem Road Kings Basketball team. Over a period of more than 10 years, Big Ed played and coached semi-pro football and basketball.
Ed later graduated from Howard University with a master’s degree in social work. Ed spent his second career in youth services in Philadelphia’s juvenile corrections system and retired as the executive director at the Youth Study Center, Philadelphia.
On June 5, 1970, Ed married his lifelong friend Jane Ellen Slaughter, formerly of Milton. Jane and Ed moved with their daughters, Linda and Sherri, to Chestnut Hill. Although Jane and Ed’s family were their closest friends, they maintained dear friendships with classmates from Milton and Bloomsburg as well. They also made many friends from the restaurant circuits of Chestnut Hill, Fourtown and Plymouth Meeting.
Ed was a lifelong, diehard Phillies and Eagles fan and was a longtime Phillies season ticket holder. Ed and Jane also enjoyed their weekly Wednesday lunches with friends. Most notably, Ed looked forward to the annual Christmas Eve dinner that they hosted. Ed was a man of great conviction, inner strength and integrity. He had a smile, a laugh and a kind word for everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Ed was preceded by his wife, Jane, on May 28, 2016, after 46 years of marriage. In his final years, Ed was well loved and cared for. He made his transition peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his Wyndmoor Hills residence.
Ed leaves to celebrate his memory, one brother, Charles “Chart” Jones, daughters Linda Braxton (John) and Sherri Hunt (Anthony), grandson Thomas Brown, granddaughter Naeemah Patterson, seven great-grandchildren, Eliah, Malachi, Obataiye, Zion, Assata, Alexander and Jane, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and dear friends.
Commented