CARLISLE — Jean V. Pepperman, 89, of Mechanicsburg and Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thornwald Home, Carlisle.
Born on April 1, 1930, in New Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Helen (Showers) Dershem and the widow of Gerald E. Pepperman.
Jean was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School. She was a retired bookkeeper for Central Soya, with 21 years of employment. She had also worked as a receptionist for Bethany Village. She was a founding member with over 50 years of membership at Faith United Church of Christ in New Cumberland. She also attended the Silver Spring Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsburg. Jean will be remembered as a person who loved her family and friends more than anything.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori Jean McBride and her fiancé Jay Smail, of New Bloomfield; two sons, Dennis Pepperman and his wife Cherie, of Harrisburg, and Scott Pepperman and his wife Melanie, of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erin Pepperman.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday in the Myers-Harner Funeral Home, 1903 Market St., Camp Hill, with the Rev. Don Wahlig officiating. A visitation with Jean’s family will be held in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Burial will be held following the service in St. John’s Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 1777 Reisterstown Road, West Commerce Center Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.