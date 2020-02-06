WATSONTOWN — Pauline E. Clark, 82, of Liberty Terrace, Watsontown, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 4, 1937, in Worthington, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna M. (Tryon) Jones.
Pauline worked at various places during her working years, most notably working at Masonite on the assembly line, and at Hon Furniture Company in Williamsport, where she retired.
She was very active in the community being a member of the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary, the Watsontown Lioness Club, and the Dewart Community Association. She loved using her computer and enjoyed talking to all of her friends and family.
Pauline is survived by her three sons, David Clark, of Santa Barba, Calif., James Clark, of Scranton, and Randall Bieber and his wife Kitty; two daughters, Susan Allen and her husband Doug, of Watsontown, and Michele Smith and her husband Ken, of Dewart; five grandchildren, Gretchen Heintzelman, Charity Swartz, Tyson Auchter, Glenzuriah Snyder, and Randall Bieber; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward Elton Long; and one sister, Evelyn Rae McCoy.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her soulmate, Roy Bieber; one granddaughter, Miranda Heintzelman; and one sister, Blanche Sanchez.
There will be a memorial service held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Turbotville VFW, 4835 Route 45, Turbotville. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lioness of Watsontown or the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
